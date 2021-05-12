Insider Buying: HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $3,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit