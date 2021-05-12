Insider Buying: HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $3,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

