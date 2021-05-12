Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys 831 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Allison Lafferty purchased 831 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $14,866.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,350.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OVLY stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.