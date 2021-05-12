Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases 37 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling acquired 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

LON ZTF remained flat at $GBX 405 ($5.29) during trading on Wednesday. 33,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. The company has a market capitalization of £196.92 million and a PE ratio of 28.08. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 231.40 ($3.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 423.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 413.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

