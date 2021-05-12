Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases 37 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling acquired 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

LON ZTF remained flat at $GBX 405 ($5.29) during trading on Wednesday. 33,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. The company has a market capitalization of £196.92 million and a PE ratio of 28.08. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 231.40 ($3.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 423.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 413.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

