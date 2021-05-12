Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BOKF traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,418. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

