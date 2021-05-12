Insider Selling: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Sells 47,966 Shares of Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,015. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in CSX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
