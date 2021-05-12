Insider Selling: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Sells 47,966 Shares of Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,015. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in CSX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

