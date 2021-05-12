Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells 20,863 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Equity Residential stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 91,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.