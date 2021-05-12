Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 1,833 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ely Benaim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 752,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,056. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.94 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NovoCure by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.