Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells 190,623 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $8.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. 4,624,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,934. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.