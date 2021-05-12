Insider Selling: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CEO Sells 67,697 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TXMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 7,049,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,178,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXMD. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

