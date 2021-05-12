Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,618,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,280,811.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $31,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $35,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $34,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $55,400.00.

Shares of TYME remained flat at $$1.19 on Wednesday. 14,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

