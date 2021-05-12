Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells 40,549 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $444,011.55.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 240,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

