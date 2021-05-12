Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Inspired Energy stock opened at GBX 15.99 ($0.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.09. Inspired Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23.

About Inspired Energy

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

