Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Inspired Energy stock opened at GBX 15.99 ($0.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.09. Inspired Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23.
About Inspired Energy
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.