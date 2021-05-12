InsurAce Price Hits $4.64 on Major Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $51.68 million and $3.25 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.64 or 0.00008542 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00558573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00250609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $666.99 or 0.01228091 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00034223 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,139,341 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

