IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,025.30% and a negative return on equity of 774.28%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of IGXT opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Earnings History for IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

