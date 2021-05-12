Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

