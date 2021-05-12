Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$36.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$7.93 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.21.

In other news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

