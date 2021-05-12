International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Cut by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.