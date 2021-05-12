International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

