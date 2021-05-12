International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.19. 44,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,719. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

