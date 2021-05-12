International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.