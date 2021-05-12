International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 230 by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

IAG stock opened at GBX 194.32 ($2.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

