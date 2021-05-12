International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICAGY. AlphaValue raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 484,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.