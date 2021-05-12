International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.32.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

