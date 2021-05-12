International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 56260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $188,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.