International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

NYSE IGT opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

