International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,198 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,725% compared to the typical daily volume of 207 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

