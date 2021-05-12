International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

International Paper stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

