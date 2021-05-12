International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.
IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.
International Paper stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.
In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
