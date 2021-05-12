Internet Computer (ICP) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.09 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $340.14 or 0.00606296 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.93 or 0.01183458 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.50 or 0.00835107 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,710 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,068 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

