InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

Several brokerages have commented on IIPZF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IIPZF stock remained flat at $$13.18 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

