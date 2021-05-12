Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$17.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

IIP.UN stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 198,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,489. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$16.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.09.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

