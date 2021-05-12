Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.