Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of INTU opened at $394.99 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

