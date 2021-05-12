Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

