Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2,982.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 108,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

