Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $21.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Invesco by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,713. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

