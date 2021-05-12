Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,713. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

