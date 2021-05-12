Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,831,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 47,388,367 shares.The stock last traded at $320.93 and had previously closed at $325.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.57.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after purchasing an additional 434,847 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.