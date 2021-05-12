Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,831,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 47,388,367 shares.The stock last traded at $320.93 and had previously closed at $325.31.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
