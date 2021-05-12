Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

