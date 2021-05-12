Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $281.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $206.92 and a 1 year high of $287.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.