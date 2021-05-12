Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 28th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

