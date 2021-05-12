Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 28th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $13.51.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
