Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

