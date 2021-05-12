INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Acquires 17,152 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 17,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $34,473.83.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

