IQ.cash One Day Volume Reaches $171,309.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $494,192.98 and approximately $171,309.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.20 or 0.00600141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00247684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $713.18 or 0.01261796 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00033619 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.