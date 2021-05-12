IQVIA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 551% compared to the typical volume of 528 call options.
Shares of IQV opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.00.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 47,539 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in IQVIA by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
