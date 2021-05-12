IQVIA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 551% compared to the typical volume of 528 call options.

Shares of IQV opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 47,539 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in IQVIA by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

