Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $588,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

