Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 233 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Markel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,194.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,178.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,071.99. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,250.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

