iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Trimmed by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 180,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,725. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.