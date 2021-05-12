iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,189 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,968,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit