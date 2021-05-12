iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,189 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,968,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

