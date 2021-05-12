iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07.

