iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 206.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.86. 63,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,333. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

